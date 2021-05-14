'Witcher' director Charlotte Brandstrom tapped to helm 'Lord of the Rings' series

Washington :

According to Variety, the 61-year-old filmmaker will be joining an impressive international creative team that includes Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and British Chinese director Wayne Che Yip.





"I'm very excited to be guided through Middle-earth by J.D.'s and Patrick's vision and immerse myself in the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien. It's a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon Studios' outstanding ensemble of creative talents," Brandstrom said in a statement. "There are countless things still to see in Middle-earth, and great works to do," she added, quoting the dwarven character Gimli.





As reported by Variety, 'The Revenge' filmmaker has a plethora of credits for over 30 feature films, miniseries, and episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Man in the High Castle,' 'Outlander' and 'The Witcher.' Two of the episodes of Netflix's latest superhero series 'Jupiter's Legacy' were also directed by Brandstrom. Additionally, she is an International Emmy Award nominee for 'Julie, chevalier de Maupin,' with Sarah Biasni in the titular role.





Variety reported that as per the logline, the forthcoming series chronicles the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. It is for the first time that middle-earth's history is being portrayed on the big screen. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings.' Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series essays both familiar and new characters.





During the episodes of the series, the characters confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. Led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series' executive producers alongside the duo are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchinson, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado and Bayona. Christopher Newman produces, and Yip is a co-executive producer.





Currently, 'The Lord of the Rings' series is filming in New Zealand.