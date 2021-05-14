Netflix announces 'Enola Holmes', Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return

Los Angeles :

The streamer and Legendary have officially started developing the follow-up part to 2020 female-centric Sherlock Holmes hit.





''I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart - she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues,'' Brown said in a statement.





''Enola Holmes'' was based on author Nancy Springer's six-part book series ''The Enola Holmes Mysteries'' and featured Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).





''Fleabag'' director Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct and Jack Thorne, who penned the first, will write the script for the sequel.





Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne will exec produce.