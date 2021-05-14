'Friends: The Reunion' to premiere on May 27

Los Angeles :

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of the network HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, reports variety.com.





It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to begin filming in April.





The special stars the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.





Aniston shared the trailer on Instagram on Thursday night, India time and wrote: "It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMav -- could we BE any more excited?! "





The reunion special will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.





Ben Winston directs the special and executive produces along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.





The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.





Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also executive produce, with Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive producing.





"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on HBO Max.