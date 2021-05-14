Actor Ajith Donates 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Chennai :

Thala Ajith has donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state to fight Covid-19. He made the contribution via bank transfer today





Earlier it was reported as Rs 2.5 Crores as the donation but his team confirmed the donation was Rs 25L via an official statement.





Soon after CM MK Stalin's appeal, Actor Sivakumar family have together donated Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund on May 12.











