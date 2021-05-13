Thu, May 13, 2021

Beyonce slays in all-black ensemble

Published: May 13,202103:59 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

American pop star Beyonce Knowles looks like a million bucks on social media, dressed in an all-black thigh-high slit ensemble.

Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles
Los Angeles:
In her latest Instagram photo-op, Beyonce poses for the camera in a long black dress with a slit. She completes her look with a belt, small sunglasses, a choker, and dangle earrings. 

"B ain't playin wit y'all," she captioned, underlining her diva vibes. 

Beyonce's picture currently has 2.3 million on the photo-sharing website. 

In March, Beyonce's storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations