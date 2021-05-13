Beyonce slays in all-black ensemble

Los Angeles :

In her latest Instagram photo-op, Beyonce poses for the camera in a long black dress with a slit. She completes her look with a belt, small sunglasses, a choker, and dangle earrings.





"B ain't playin wit y'all," she captioned, underlining her diva vibes.





Beyonce's picture currently has 2.3 million on the photo-sharing website.





In March, Beyonce's storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.











