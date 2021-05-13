RadheShyam team donates hospital to COVID patients

Chennai :

The hospital set has 50 beds, stretchers, PPE suits, medical equipment stands, and oxygen cylinders. Talking about it the film’s production designer Ravinder Reddy said, “These beds have been custom designed; they are big, strong, and are patient-friendly. They have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage.”





The medical equipment from the warehouse was transported to the hospital in nine trucks and pictures of the same have gone viral on the net. Produced by UV Creations and T Series RadheShyam has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.