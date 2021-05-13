Lyca-Shankar standoff: Why special treatment to director, asks production house

Chennai :

Sources also tell us that Lyca has approached Producers’ Council and FEFSI in Chennai, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai to stop Shankar from shooting other films before completing Indian 2 .





“While Shankar can issue a red card for Vadivel saying that he cannot start other projects without completing Imsai Arasan, why should Shankar be given special treatment. While he has conveyed his side of the story, the production team had asked him to hire technicians and the VFX team from here. However, it was Shankar who insisted that he wants technicians from abroad. He couldn’t have started the film even if he had planned to because they couldn’t have travelled due to restrictions,” the source revealed to DT Next.





Sources added that Shankar is now working on the script of his film with Ram Charan as Dil Raju and Ram Charan wanted stronger content than the one-liner that was narrated. We will have to wait and watch if there will be any solution to this in near future.