Salman Khan appeals against piracy ahead of 'Radhe' release

Mumbai :

In the video, Salman says in Hindi: "Many people work hard while making a film and I feel very sad when some people resort to piracy to watch it. I would ask for a commitment from all of you that please enjoy films on the right platform. This Eid will be about the audience's commitment -- no piracy in entertainment."





"Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is Salman's Eid release for 2021, and is scheduled to drop digitally on Thursday. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.



