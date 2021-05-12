Lee Pace joins cast of slasher movie 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Los Angeles :

Pace, known for featuring in ''Guardians of the Galaxy'', ''Captain Marvel'' and Peter Jackson's ''Hobbit'' trilogy, joins Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold in the film.





According to Deadline, actors Chase Sui Wonders and Conner O’Malley will also feature in the movie.





Dutch actor Halina Reijn, who made her feature directorial debut with 2019 movie ''Instinct'', will helm the project for A24.





The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps currently.





David Hinojosa will produce the movie in collaboration with Christine D’Souza Gelb and Kevin Rowe.





Pace will next star in Apple TV Plus' ''Foundation'' series, which will also feature Jared Harris.