Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards this year.





Recipients of the award in the past have included the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Chris Pratt, Mike Myers, Johnny Depp, and the "Fast & Furious" film franchise.





The award celebrates "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names", according to MTV, said a report in variety.com.





Johansson has been nominated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards six times before, and she took home a Golden Popcorn in 2013 for the Best Fight in "The Avengers".





This year, the superhero series "WandaVision" leads the tally with five nominations, while "Emily In Paris" and "The Boys" have four. "Bridgerton", "The Mandalorian" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" have three nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award for his act in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".





MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Leslie Jones on May 16.