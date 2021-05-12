J.Lo spotted with Ben Affleck, actor's buddy Matt Damon wishes they unite

Los Angeles :

Hollywood star Matt Damon thinks it would be "awesome" if his dear friend, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, gets back together with Latina pop superstar Jennifer Lopez.





Affleck and Lopez, known to fans as Bennifer back in the day when they were a couple, have lately been spotted together, and photos of the two have been doing the rounds. Post J.Lo's split with baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, the buzz is rife that Bennifer might be back together.





Damon, who is a close friend of Affleck, was drawn into discussion on Tuesday's "Today" show, when he was asked about new photos of a reunited Ben and Jen making the rounds.





"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon first replied, according to a report in pagesix.com.





He went on to add: "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."





The photos being referred to appeared in the Daily Mail. Page Six said the snapshots show Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, heading to the airport in Montana together and then arriving in Los Angeles. The website quoted sources as saying that two celebrities -- who broke off after getting engaged in 2004 -- attended a party together in Montana.





Sources close to both Affleck and Lopez told the website they were just friends.