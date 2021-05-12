Twinkle Khanna shares what new normal is like

Mumbai :

Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the new normal in her life, stating that the balcony was turning into a forest and the children were becoming masked superheroes.





Twinkle posted her comment with a picture of her daughter Nitara on Instagram. In the image, Nitara is seen wearing a mask and sunglasses.





"The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation," Twinkle wrote as caption.





She added: "They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes".





Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.