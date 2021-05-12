Drew Barrymore urges all to give to Priyanka Chopra's Covid relief fund for India

Los Angeles :

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has urged everyone to contribute towards Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' Covid-19 relief fund for India.





"I would like to start this show by giving our love and heart to India. We have all been reading about the Covid crisis there and they have been hit with 300 thousand new cases a day more than any country at its peak," Barrymore said.





"Entertainment tonight reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have teamed up with 'Give India' for an urgent fundraiser and they have also announced the news on Instagram," she added.





The actress said she is with India, which has been hit by the devastating second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, while speaking on her programme, "The Drew Barrymore Show".





She also recalled that her great grandfather was born in Agra.





"I actually love India so much. It's a country that I have travelled very thoughtfully throughout my adult life and my great-grandfather was actually born in Agra. I feel such a deep connection and I want to thank the Jonas's for giving us a direct and easy way to contribute," she said on the show that airs on Zee Cafe in India.