Shankar hits back at Lyca for Indian 2 delay, drags in Kamal too

Chennai :

On Tuesday, Shankar in resposne to the suit filed against him by Lyca, said in a sworn affidavit that he cannot be held responsible for the delay of Indian 2. He also listed out a few points in which he has said, “It was Lyca who came forward to take over the film from Dil Raju. The budget of the film was reduced by Rs 20 crore. Despite that the film had a delayed start,” said Shankar. He also cited other reasons and added, “The shoot had to stop in between because of Kamal’s allergic reaction to the makeup as well as the crane accident on location. Due to COVID 19, we couldn’t resume the shoot. Lyca has been sitting over it for one year now and now has filed a suit against me. In fact, we had planned to resume the shoot in June and despite that Lyca had sued me. I am in no way related to the delay in the Indian 2 shoot.”