Vijay to get a whopping Rs 110 crore for his 66th?

Vijay, who is on a break after returning from Georgia from the first schedule of Thalapathy 65 helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures has already given the nod to Vamsi Paidipally for his 66th.
The film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and will be produced by Dil Raju. The latest buzz is that the actor will be a paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 110 crore. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “In fact, that should have been the remuneration for his 65th film. However, due to corona, the actor had cut down on his remuneration. The film will most likely go on floors later this year and release in the summer of 2022.” Vamsi has delivered blockbusters like Oopiri and Brindavanam among others.
