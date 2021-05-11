Jackie Shroff: They are all experimenting with me, I am flowing with the tide

Mumbai :

"I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing OK Computer, Phone Bhoot, Hello Charlie, Criminal Justice, Sooryavanshi… I am just flowing with the tide," he told IANS.





"Then, I am lucky to work in a film like Radhe. It is a lot of fun," he added.





"I am just keeping my health, my disciples, keeping the respect for people. Trying to spread good knowledge as much as I can about plants," said the veteran artiste.





"Radhe", Jackie's latest outing is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film's talismanic hero Salman. The film will release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India, on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.