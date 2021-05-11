Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan’s comic caper to have OTT premiere on May 28

Chennai :

Touted to be a comic caper, the movie will premiere on Zee5 on May 28. Apart from Vaibhav and Vani, the film has star ensemble MS Bhaskar, Karunakaran, and Mayilsamy. Mahesh Muthusamy has cranked the camera for Malaysia to Amnesia, KL Praveen is the editor while Premgi Amaren has composed the music for the film. Meanwhile, Radha Mohan awaits the release of Bommai that has SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavanishankar in lead roles.



