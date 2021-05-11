Tue, May 11, 2021

Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan’s comic caper to have OTT premiere on May 28

Published: May 11,202112:20 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Director Radha Mohan’s upcoming film has been titled Malaysia to Amnesia and has Vaibhav and Vani Bhojan in lead roles.

A still from the film
A still from the film
Chennai:
Touted to be a comic caper, the movie will premiere on Zee5 on May 28. Apart from Vaibhav and Vani, the film has star ensemble MS Bhaskar, Karunakaran, and Mayilsamy. Mahesh Muthusamy has cranked the camera for Malaysia to Amnesia, KL Praveen is the editor while Premgi Amaren has composed the music for the film. Meanwhile, Radha Mohan awaits the release of Bommai that has SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavanishankar in lead roles. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations