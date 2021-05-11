Kamal to mediate between Shankar and Lyca for Indian 2

Chennai :

Director Shankar who previously set out to direct Indian 2 has announced a film with Ram Charan and the Hindi remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh. Lyca, upset with Shankar had filed a case against the director on starting other films without completing Indian 2. The inside story is that Shankar is disappointed with the production company that has brought the budget of the film down in each of its schedules. Now, Kamal Haasan has directly agreed to look into the issue and will mediate talks between producer and the director. “Shankar has almost detached himself from the project. At a point in time he handed over the scriptbook to Lyca and asked them to look for another director who could direct the film on a minimum budget. If there is someone who could bring him back into the film it can be Kamal Haasan. Currently he is in talks with Lyca and Shankar separately,” said a source in the know to DT Next. Apart from Kamal, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles in the film. Vivekh’s portions will be cut from the project according to sources.