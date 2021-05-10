Sun TV donates 30 crore for Covid-affected

Chennai :

The television network put out a statement on Monday, which spoke about how they would be supporting the initiatives by the state and centre governments with donations and also tie-up with NGOs who are helping people with oxygen cylinders and medicines.





The statement read: "Sun TV network is donating a sum of Rs. 30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be spent on several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by the Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc."





It added: "In addition, the company will leverage its resources including all its media assets to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world."





The network owns the IPL cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad.



