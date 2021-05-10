Doctor could skip theatrical release and premiere on OTT

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor was supposed to release in theatres initially on March 26. However, the team had postponed the release to May due to elections.

Chennai : Now, due to rising COVID cases, the makers have decided to skip theatrical release and premiere it on a leading OTT platform in a few days. The makers of Doctor have almost finalised the deal and are expected to make an official announcement soon. We will have to wait and see if the team would wait for things to get back to normal and release it in theatres after several theatre owners requested them to do so. Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vijay Rai, Archana Chandhoke and Deepa in the main cast.