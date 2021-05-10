Selvaraghavan to play the baddie in Thalapathy 65

There have been quite a few speculations doing the rounds on who would play the villain in Thalapathy 65.
Chennai: Initially, John Abraham was rumoured to be finalised as the villain and sources close to the film denied the same. The latest is that over the weekend, tinseltown was abuzz with the news saying that director Selvaraghavan will be playing the villain in the project bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Sources in the know of things told DT Next, “There were several offers that Selva sir has landed since he made his debut as an actor in Saani Kaayidham. Nelson Dilipkumar had narrated the script to him after they returned from Georgia and he had liked it. Though people known to him have been asking about the news, he has been tight-lipped about it and haven’t discussed anything with them.” The shooting of Thalapathy 65 commenced in Georgia and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film has Shine Thomas in an important role. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.
