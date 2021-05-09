Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to wife Blake Lively: 'Happy Mother's Day, my love.'

Los Angeles :

The 'Deadpool' star took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his beautiful wife. In the photo, Reynolds is seen hugging Lively in a garden as they both smile and glare into the lens.





Along with the image, he penned a detailed note as he lauded the mother of three. He wrote, "It can't be said enough... you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children... Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. " The 44-year-old actor added, "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism." Concluding the note addressed to his wife, Reynolds said, "I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love." As soon the post hit the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes with scores of stars gushing over the 'Green Lantern' star's adorable post. Scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons as they adored the post.





Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated in many parts of the world.