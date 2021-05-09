Namit Das reminisces a special first in his family on Mother's Day

Chennai :

The actor was deliriously happy to be sharing screen space with his mother, but his joy knew no bounds when the first Filmfare Award invite made it to their home. The invite included a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film. This became the best moment for the mother and son duo.





Namit shares, “My mother always had the acting bug in her, but she never dreamed of doing it professionally. She made her debut at the age 54 and even today she leads the family by example. She inspires us to cease the moment and own it despite all odds. Sui Dhaaga became extra special when I got the chance to share screen space with my mom.”A source reveals, “Namit imagined that he would be the first to bag that prestigious nomination since he's an actor by profession, but it was his mother who brought home that honour. He attributes all his milestones to his mom and he's sure she will always surprise the audience with her energy.”Namit Das awaits the release of Aafat-E-Ishq and the announcement of a few exciting projects.