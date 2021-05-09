Noel Gallagher says lockdown helped him make more music

Los Angeles :

"I've hated every single day of lockdown and what it's done to society and people and children, and all that, it's been dreadful," said Gallagher in an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, according to contactmusic.com.





However, he added that he wanted to spend more time with his family when he got back from his tour.





"I went away on tour, I had two little sons. I got back and one of them has got a tache and the other one is wearing jewellery and they're calling me 'bruv'. I was saying to Sarah, ‘How long have I been away?' And she goes, ‘Well, too long. 'So, I was kind of like, 'Right I need to be around for a bit,' so I'd given myself a couple years out anyway," he said.





The former Oasis bandmate said that the pandemic helped him finish his pending songs.





"Then the pandemic came along and what that did for me creatively, was made me a finish off these songs that are on the Best Of, and have a look at everything that I had lying around, half songs that were finished and half-baked, new ideas, and I started to kick them into shape," he said.





He added that he has more songs than what he would have had usually.





"The biggest benefit was my own music. I've got more songs that I would ordinarily have now," he said.