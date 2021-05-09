Things can go for a toss if you don’t have the right friends: Sanjjanaa Galrani

Chennai :

“We distributed food to people in a locality called Annasandrapalaya in HAL Bengaluru. Leave alone oxygen, people are even struggling to get one proper meal a day and it is such a disheartening sight,” she starts the chat. The south actress says that she has taken necessary permissions from the police officials and COVID protocols are strictly followed. “There are three underdeveloped localities near my home which are our focus points. We ensure that people are wearing masks and social distancing is maintained. Though these are the challenges that we meet with the service will not stop. Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation is here to serve people since December 25, 2019, and we won’t let the pandemic bog us down. As an actor, I have several things lined up on the work front. However, there is a saying in Hindi which translates to ‘The person who stands by you at the time of distress is the most important person of your life and not the ones who loiter around’. I am definitely not here to waste any time and value other people’s time too,” she brims with confidence.





Sanjjanaa, who tested positive for COVID and had a roller coaster ride in the last few months says that this wasn’t an overnight awakening. “I was always into social activism and also yoga. I want to empower people through things I strongly believed in. Yes, but I have changed as a person in the last few months. The way I look at things or people has certainly changed. I have started believing that you become what your company is. Your life can take a wrong turn if you don’t have the right friend. I got pulled into inappropriate things because of them and dragged me down along with them. If someone is into an antisocial activity and just because I am their friend doesn’t mean that I am involved. Our judiciary is strong and I am glad that things have started looking positive,” Sanjjanaa opens up. She also tells us that she was recently tested negative for COVID. “My husband Azeez is a surgeon and we contracted COVID. I was relentlessly coughing until I tested negative five days ago. Those 15 days where I was COVID positive is a different story altogether. Now I am in a happy phase and serving people is my agenda,” she concludes.