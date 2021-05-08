Chiwetel Ejiofor: Anne Hathaway would be a good diamond thief

Los Angeles :

"My instinct is to say Anne, I don't know why! I feel like she would certainly be the brains behind it," said Ejiofor in an interview with contactmusic.com.





"It was just fantastic to make a film with her," he added.





The film has been directed by Doug Liman, known for helming "The Bourne Identity", "Mr & Mrs Smith", "Edge Of Tomorrow" and "American Made" in the past.





The story of "Locked Down" revolves around a married couple who are separated but forced to live together during the pandemic, and how they plan to steal a vault at a popular department store.