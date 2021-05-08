Megan Fox on having three sons: It's like UFC Fight Night all day

Los Angeles :

Megan has three boys -- Noah (eight), Bodhi (seven) and Journey (four) with her former husband Brian Austin Green.





"I don't know what it's like to have a girl. For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, every day. We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe," Fox said on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





She added: "They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee. My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!' "





Fox had reportedly introduced her children to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and things are going well, according to a source.