Drew Barrymore: My heart goes out to people of India who're trying to hold it together

Mumbai :

"Hello everyone and Namaste India! This one's a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already know of my deep-rooted connection with the country and how I've always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more!" she said.





Barrymore added it "holds a very special place in my heart", and that in her visits, she has met so many "wonderful people" who have truly inspired her as a person, which propelled her to write a chapter in her book, too.





"Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who're trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and believe that we will come out stronger together," she said.





The actress added: "I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old Covid-19 survivor in India, or how a man donating his entire life's savings towards relief. Countless people, celebrities and organisations coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups -- and this is truly the need of the hour."





"A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life! I'm doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity. Most importantly, I'm sending you a lot of love, healing and prayers and faith in the light at the end of this dark tunnel."





"Namaste. Thank you so much and all of my love," Barrymore conclude on the show that airs on Zee Cafe in India.





Many international celebrities including James McAvoy, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jada Smith have helped and also urged fans to help the people in need.