Preity Zinta is vaccinated

Mumbai :

Actress Preity Zinta on Saturday informed fans that she has taken her Covid-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated.





"I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.





The actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.