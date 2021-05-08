Lizaa Malik helps employees in Delhi amid Covid-19 crisis

New Delhi :

"It's a precarious time for everyone. Things are falling off for a lot of people. We have about 50 of our employees who tested positive. This is the time we have to stand for them and I am not turning away," Lizaa said.





Lizaa added she, along with her business partner, is providing for ICU beds and anything else that might be required -- be it financially or emotionally.





"We are in it together and we will stand strong. I request everyone to follow all the SOPs and take care of themselves. Stay indoors if it's not an emergency. And this too shall pass. We have to fight this battle together," she said.