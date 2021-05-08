Massive jail set constructed for Karthi’s Sardar

A couple of weeks ago, Karthi’s film with PS Mithran titled Sardar was officially announced. The team had planned to commence the shoot of the film immediately.
Chennai: A source in the know of the things told DT Next, “The makers have constructed a huge jail set in Chennai. It required a lot of people on the sets. Considering the COVID situation the makers have postponed the shoot. Depending on the lockdown and COVID cases the makers will decide on the launch of Sardar’s shoot. The film is being made on a grand scale and will shot in various milieus.” Karthi will take a brief break from Sardar and will leave for Ponniyin Selvan shoot as he has only less than a couple of weeks left to complete the magnum opus. Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar has Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan as female leads. GV Prakash will compose the music.
