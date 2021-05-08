Amazon Prime Video drops trailer of supernatural crime drama 'The Last Hour'

Mumbai :

The trailer captures the viewer's attention with its intriguing cinematic shots. Viewers can see Arup, a newly transferred seasoned city cop (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor) put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev, a mysterious, young Shaman (played by Karma Takapa) as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case.





Arup finds himself lost in a maze only to find out that there exists a host of hidden secrets that will change his life forever. With the past wreaking havoc in the present, this show sets the premise for a fascinating watch that's going to have viewers hooked to their screens. Talking about his character in the upcoming drama, Sanjay Kapoor shared through an official press release, "Having played a host of diverse roles in films over the last 26 years, I was thrilled when I was approached to be a part of this supernatural crime thriller to play the lead character of Arup."





He added, "When Amit narrated the story to me, I had no second thoughts and just knew right away that I had to be a part of this show. I loved playing a Cop in this story which has a very unique concept and narrative. A story like The Last Hour deserves to be told to a wide audience." Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia, 'The Last Hour' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.











