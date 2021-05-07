Hugh Jackman asks fans to support India in COVID-19 relief work

Mumbai :

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 52-year-actor-old shared the link of a fundraiser at GiveIndia, started by Priyanka Chopra Jonas for COVID-19 relief work.





''Support India,'' he wrote, tagging Chopra Jonas and GiveIndia.





He also shared a poster, which read: ''India needs our help. Together we can stop the spread. Let's do our bit and donate to help curb the biggest global outbreak.'' Recently, Chopra Jonas urged the global community to donate funds to help India battle the pandemic.





The 38-year-old actor shared Jackman's post on her own Instagram Story and thanked him and his wife Deborra Lee Ann for extending their support.





Recently, many international personalities including actors Jennifer Aniston, James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, have appealed to their fans on social media to help India.





India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.