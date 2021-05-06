Blake Lively, Diablo Cody team up for Dark Horse comics adaptation 'Lady Killer'

Los Angeles :

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively will star and produce while Cody will write the project, which hails from Dark Horse Entertainment, the company behind the mega-popular 'Umbrella Academy' series.





Dark Horse's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce, as well as Kate Vorhoff. Lively and Vorhoff will produce via their B for Effort shingle. The comic was written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, with Jones, who made a splash writing and drawing Catwoman for DC, supplying the art.





Jones took inspiration from 1950s advertisements to craft a story set in that period and that focused on a picture-perfect housewife, who just happens to lead a secret life as a deadly killer for hire. The comic first hit shelves in 2015 and even won an Eisner Award for best-limited series in 2016. The project keeps Lively in action mode, as she last toplined the revenge thriller 'The Rhythm Section'.





Cody won an Oscar for penning the coming-of-age pregnancy movie 'Juno' and counts 'Jennifer's Body' and 'Tuly' on her resume. She was nominated for a Tony Award for best book of a musical for 'Jagged Little Pill', based on the songs by Alanis Morissette. As per The Hollywood Reporter on top of the success of 'Umbrella Academy', which has been renewed for a third season, Dark Horse produced 'Polar', based on its own action comic. It next has 'Mystery Girl', directed by McG and starring Tiffany Haddish.