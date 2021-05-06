Kendall Jenner opens up about her anxiety bouts and panic attacks

Los Angeles :

"Two or three years ago I genuinely started having very, very bad panic attacks. I was having frights in the middle of my sleep, literally felt heart palpitations. I couldn't breathe. I was pretty bad," Kendall shared ahead of her four-part series with Vogue called "Open Minded", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





She earlier shared that she has "struggled a bit" with her mental health.





Kendall said: "I was really, really young and I remember not being able to -- feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong'."





She added: "She took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety. Maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on. I would have crazy panic attacks. I finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."





Once Kendall knew what she was struggling with, she found new ways to cope.