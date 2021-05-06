Popular Tamil Actor Pandu succumbs to Covid-19

Chennai :

Actor Pandu was getting treated for the Covid infection in the city based private hospital. He was 74.





Notable supporting star and Tamil actor Pandu who was getting treated for COVID 19 in a private hospital, passed away on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital along with his wife after they both contracted the virus.





Pandu who gained popularity after playing a cameo role along with Ajith Kumar in Agathiyan's Kadhal Kottai, was recently seen in 'Itly' alongside Kovai Sarala and Urvashi.





The news of his demise was announced by actor Manobala on his Twitter space. Apart from his notable projects in film industry, Pandu is known to have designed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Logo 'Umbrella' and the 'Twin Leaves' party logo for AIADMK.



