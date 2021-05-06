Vishal, Dimple begin shooting for Vishal 31 in Chennai

Last month, the makers of Vishal 31 released an announcement video. The film will be directed by Thu Pa Saravanan who directed the critically acclaimed short film Edho Thevayo Adhuve Dharmam.
Chennai: While there were no further updates on the film, here are few exclusive details on Vishal 31. The film went on floors in the city on Wednesday. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Dimple Hayathi who made her debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva’s Devi 2 will be playing the female lead in this action thriller. “This is one of the quickest projects for Vishal as an actor and a producer. The shooting will be completed in a single schedule as the film is planned as an August release. Official updates from the film’s team will be made soon,” said a source in the know to DT Next. Vishal will also shoot for a song in Enemy in between before completing this project. He also has a film with Karthik Thangavelu and Thupparivaalan 2 for which he will shoot later this year. Vishal 31 will be made in Tamil and will simultaneously release in Telugu.
Conversations