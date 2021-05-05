Thomas Mann to reunite with Emma Roberts for 'About Fate'

Los Angeles :

The film will see Mann feature opposite Emma Roberts, his co-star from the 2010 comedy drama ''It's Kind of a Funny Story''.





''About Fate'' follows two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.





Tiffany Paulsen is serving as the writer on the movie to be directed by Marius Weisberg, reported Deadline.





Production is expected to begin in June in Boston.





Mann will next be seen in ''The Chariot'' and ''Halloween: Kills''.



