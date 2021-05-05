Holly Hunter in talks for 'Monogamy' film adaptation

Los Angeles :

To be adapted by Dani Shapiro, the film is an official adaptation of Sue Miller’s bestselling novel of the same title, which was released in September 2020.





The project comes from Killer Films and Yellow Bear Films with Miller serving as executive producer, according to Deadline.





''Monogamy'' follows golden couple, Graham and Annie, who remain effortlessly devoted to one another after nearly 30 years of marriage.





After Graham's sudden death, Annie discovers that he had been unfaithful to her which leads her to spiral into darkness, wondering if she ever truly knew the man who loved her.





Shapiro will produce the project alongside Pam Koffler for Killer Films and Andrew Morrison for Yellow Bear Films.





Hunter is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies like ''Broadcast News'', ''The Firm'' and ''The Piano'', for which she won an Oscar for best actress in 1994.