Why Arslan Goni is often called 'Lale di jaan' lately

Mumbai :

"I feel good that people refer to me sometimes as Lala. That's also because of the excitement of the show, and I hope they like my character Lala," Arslan said.





"Also, whenever people meet me I have been getting a lot of 'Lale di jaan'!" he added.





He hopes to give many more performances that stick to his identity in the future. "I will give better performances that will stick with me and I'll have more people addressing me relating to my characters," he said.





Arslan had recently shared that he wasn't confident about taking up such a negative character at first.





"Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun" tells the story of Nawab, who rises as a powerful underworld don in Bombay from being a smalltown boy, and falls in love with actress Laila, played by Patralekha.



