Pooja Hegde tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai :

Actress Pooja Hegde has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. Pooja made the announcement along with an Instagram selfie on Wednesday.





"Thank you for all the love y'all have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there," she wrote as caption with a smiling photo.





Pooja shared on April 26 that she had contracted the deadly virus.





The actress awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas. The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.







