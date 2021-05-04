Making the audience happy isn’t an easy task: Sathish

Actress Shivani Narayanan who rose to fame with her tele serials and Bigg Boss has now forayed into digital medium with a romantic single titled Bodhayil Thalladhey.
Chennai: Produced by Axess Film Factory in association with Suren Studiomyth, Bodhayil Thaaladhey has music by Arun Raj and Poornesh as the male lead. Talking to DT Next, the director of the video Sathish Selvakumar says, “In the lockdown music videos have become a trend. Gautham Menon in fact did quite a few singles even way before COVID and lockdown. I am sure people are enjoying it.” Sathish also divulges a little about the concept. “It is about a story that starts from a breakup and ends in patching up . The location and the costumes will be in sync with the idea. We are starting the shoot soon and will shoot in Chennai for three days,” he adds. Sathish, who previously helmed GV Prakash’s Bachelor says that the content matters regardless of the screen time. “The audience need content be it a five hour series or a five-minute song. It isn’t easy to make them happy. However, we are trying our best,” he concludes.
