Zoomkural to encourage indie singers, rappers

“For Therukural event, that was organised on all weekends, we sang together without any musical instruments. But after the pandemic, we stopped it. From last year onwards, I was planning to make it an online event. On May 2, we have organised the first Zoomkural event -- 25 independent singers performed in the two-hour zoom event. Seventy-three singers registered, but we allowed only 25 singers to perform because of the time restriction. The rest of the singers will be given the chance in the coming Zoomkural sessions,” Arivu tells DT Next.





The lyricist and rapper says that this is the first time he is doing a zoom event. “It was a learning experience for me as well. Independent singers from various parts of the world participated in our first zoom event. Director Pa Ranjith inaugurated the event by delivering a speech on the importance of the mental health of indie artists. Writer Karthik Raja hosted the event which had around 100 people watching the session at a time. We had doubts about hosting the event without any hassle. To our surprise, everyone thoroughly enjoyed it. We didn’t have any particular theme for the songs, but we are focussing on socially responsible songs. For the last session, singers wrote songs on topics like new education policy, child abuse and so on. Since my music is about social awareness, I could easily connect with the artists. I wanted to encourage indie singers and give them a platform where their voices will be heard,” quips the rapper.





Arivu concludes by saying that in the upcoming online sessions, he is planning to invite parai artists and technicians in the music industry. “They can talk about various technical aspects of music that will help the budding singers,” he sums up.