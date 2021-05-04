Vidya Malavade to appear in 'light, easy-breezy and comedy series'

Mumbai :

"It's a hilarious ride. I love sitcoms and I laughed out really loud while I was going through the narration. It's done with a difference, and is not in the run-of-the-mill way. Each episode is just 10 to 12 mins, so it's a light, easy-breezy and quick comedy series," Vidya said.





She shared that these are extremely uncertain times that have gone totally out of control.





"Staying home and safe is one of the things we are bound to do. In such times if we could laugh a bit, it spreads positive energy and things get easier. Let's all stay safe and I pray for the well-being of everyone," she said, adding: "I am blessed to be able to entertain my audience even during these times as we battle this deadly second wave of the pandemic."