Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: From 'Ghilli' to '96', 5 Unforgettable Performances Of The South Queen

On the occasion of Trisha's 38th birthday, let us take a look at top five career-best performances of the actor.





Ghilli





The 2004 blockbuster 'Ghilli' made Trisha a household name among Tamil audience. Trisha starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film directed by Dharani. She played the role of 'Dhanalakshmi', the love interest of the film's powerful villain 'Muthupandi', played by actor Prakash Raj. Trisha was affectionately called "Chellam (sweetheart)" by antagonist Muthupandi in the film. Back then, we hardly guessed she'd soon become the sweetheart of the South Indian audience. Trisha and Vijay's impressive dance moves in 'Appadi Podu' song is still regarded as one of the memorable dance numbers in Tamil cinema.













Abhiyum Naanum





Between the interval period of 'Ghilli' and 'Abhiyum Naanum' Trisha evidently grew so much as an actor. It is quite rare to spot an actress nailing the role of both a school goer and a mature married woman in the same movie. And, Trisha did complete justice to the role in the Radha Mohan directorial. Her realistic acting of a woman stuck in between the love and affection of an overprotective father and lover received critical acclamation from both critics and audience. Trisha did not utter bold 'feminism' dialogues in the film, but subtly inspired women to take their own decisions in life by playing the character of an ordinary girl and a loving daughter.













Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa





The 2010 film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa became so popular that it made fans address Trisha as 'Jessie' during that period rather than her actual name. Trisha played the role of Jessie, a Malayali Christian from a conservative family, who falls in love with Karthik played by Silambarasan TR. The film is regarded as one of the best love stories in Kollywood cinema. Trisha's acting in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has a separate fan base. Her career can be divided into 'Before VTV' and 'After VTV' as the actress started to engage in more performance-oriented films after the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial.













Kodi





The 2016 political drama Kodi proved Trisha can not only ace the roles of a daughter or a lover but excel as a ruthless political criminal. The unexpected transformation of Trisha in the RS Durai Senthilkumar directorial from an ordinary woman to a murderer sent chills down the spine of audiences. Trisha played the role of 'Rudhra', who did not scream, yell or use her sexuality to get things done. But, outshined through her wit and boldness. Trisha rightly emoted ambitions, guilt, and love at the right times in the film, making it one of her unforgettable performances.













96





After 'Jessie', Trisha made a strong comeback to the romance genre through 96's 'Janu' directed by C Premkumar. The heart-melting love story became one of the classic romance flicks in Tamil cinema, with Trisha's performance gaining critical acclamation. Her iconic yellow kurta - blue dupatta attire from the film became widely popular. Trisha's ability to connect deeply with the audience through her raw and natural acting astonishes one every time.













DT Next wishes Trisha a very happy birthday!