Neha Dhupia urges fans to 'stay strong', 'stay safe'

Mumbai :

Actress Neha Dhupia on Monday tweeted urging fans to stay strong as India battles the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The actress requested all to stay at home and be safe, but also encouraged them to be "positive".





"Stay strong, stay positive , stay home , stay safe," she wrote.

Talking about the situation today, the actress also posted: "Somewhere between hope and despair..."

Neha has always been very vocal about the issues that she believes in. She also took to social media recently to talk about how we should "normalise" breastfeeding and not "sexualise" it. She spoke about how breastfeeding mothers are looked at in a sexual manner.

Neha and her husband actor Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby after six months after their wedding. The couple had a baby girl, Mehr, in 2018.



