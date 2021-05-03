Thalaivar 169 could go on floors in July

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot is progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad amid growing COVID cases.

Chennai : The latest buzz is that the actor is all set to wrap up his portions and return to Chennai. The team is currently shooting for Rajinikanth’s portion with Nayanthara. “Rajini will complete his shooting for Annaatthe by May 10 and leave for Chennai in a private jet. Post that he will have to decide on the script for Thalaivar 169,” a source told DT Next. Rajini has listened to scripts from Karthik Subbaraj and Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadhithaal fame. “Thalaivar 169 too will be produced by Sun Pictures and will go on floors in July. We will have to wait and watch who would Rajinikanth finalise as the director of his next. If things go as per plan, the movie will hit the screens on Pongal next year,” the source added. Meanwhile, Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva will release for Deepavali 2021 and also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Jackie Shroff, Soori, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathy Babu.