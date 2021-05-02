Release of RRR postponed to 2022?

There have been several speculations doing the rounds on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR that stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Aja Devgn in lead roles. The crew had recently postponed their shoot indefinitely after rising COVID cases.

Chennai : The makers have completed 70 per cent of the film. While the team had planned to finish their shoot in July, the recent postponement of shoot has paved way to rumours that the film’s release could be postponed as well. It is being rumoured that RRR could be postponed to the first quarter of 2022 if the situation persists. Earlier, Rajamouli had announced that the film would hit the screens on October 13. Now tinseltown sources tell us that the situation looks bleak. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers if they are zeroing in on another release date.