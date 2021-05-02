The audience love characters that are close to reality: GM Sundar

Chennai :

Having made his debut in Kamal Haasan’s Punnagai Mannan after being discovered by K Balachander, Sundar has proved his mettle in films such as Pulan Visaranai, Kizhakkum Merkum, Thotti Jaya, Kaadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, and the recently-released Mandela. Talking about winning critical acclaims for his character of Rathnam, a politician in Mandela, Sundar says, “Ashwin had watched my performance in Kaadhalum Kadandhu Pogum and gave me a call. Mandela was to go on floors a couple of years earlier than it did. When he approached me for Rathnam I listened to the script and agreed.” Rathnam is a small-time politician you would meet at the time of elections. He tells us he was able to make it relatable in an organic manner. “When an actor reads a character over half a dozen times, he ultimately gets into the skin of it. Upon wearing the costumes, you become one. When it came to dialogue deliveries, I am a graduate of Madras Film and Television Institute. I reminisced my lessons, the actors I looked up to and some natural instincts to deliver them in a pitch-perfect way. Ashwin gave me the freedom to go out there and express myself. In fact, Nalan gave me the same liberty while we shot for my role of Thilagar in Kadhalum…,” he explains.





Sundar says that he will continue to do such roles in the future. “It is because audience loves to watch roles that are near to reality. My next film is Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai and I play the head of Idiyaappa Parambarai the head of the rival gang. If you liked me in Mandela, you would definitely love my role in Sarpatta Parambarai,” he concludes.