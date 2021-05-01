Mani Ratnam’s all 26 films to be released on OTT, digitisation work under way

Chennai :

A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Though it is too early to confirm, it could be Netflix India that could have struck this deal. They are now in the process of digitising those films and will be streamed in HD or Ultra HD quality at a lab in Chennai. The release would be subsequent and not all films will release at one go.”





Mani Ratnam is currently supervising the post production of Ponniyin Selvan. “The post production work of portions that have been completed are taking place. The team has currently planned to resume shooting from June in Madhya Pradesh. However, they will have to wait until there is a drastic reduction in COVID cases.”